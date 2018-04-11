S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPGI. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $191.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47,674.80, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 199.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $167,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,317,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,197. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

