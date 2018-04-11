Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.24% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $822.14, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $159,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 60,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $1,141,283.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,243,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,284,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,023 shares of company stock worth $1,460,591. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-vnda-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.