Vane Minerals (ROSE) Trading Up 0% Following Insider Buying Activity

Vane Minerals (LON:ROSE)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 1,968,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 392,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Christopher Eadie purchased 210,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,211 ($5,951.94).

Vane Minerals Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in approximately 263,000 gross acres located in the Uinta and Paradox Basins of eastern Utah. It also acquires, evaluates, explores for, develops, and operates gold, silver, uranium, and copper mines in Mexico.

