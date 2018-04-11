Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,507,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,797,000 after purchasing an additional 619,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,318,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,624,000 after purchasing an additional 256,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 663,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 84,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 429,029 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 225,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,186. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $58.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

About Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

