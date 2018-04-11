Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (VGK) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund comprises about 8.7% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,181. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

