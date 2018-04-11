Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Fairfield University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield University now owns 1,105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,052,000 after purchasing an additional 76,278 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,090,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,242 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,455,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,420. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

