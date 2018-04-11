Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Advisors LLC

Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $198,337.20, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nomura upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

