Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $22.50 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.22% of Varian Medical Systems worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3,418.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. 583,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,958. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10,791.69, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total value of $274,382.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $196,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,184.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,276 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,219 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

