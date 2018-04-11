Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,471 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Varian Medical Systems worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 3,418.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $10,740.56, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $84,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $117,818.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,380.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,276 shares of company stock worth $10,105,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

