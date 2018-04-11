Varonis Systems (VRNS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of VRNS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 304,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,051. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $1,729.76, a PE ratio of -129.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,987,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 106,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $5,987,526.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,349.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,744 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 176,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/varonis-systems-vrns-now-covered-by-da-davidson-updated-updated.html.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.