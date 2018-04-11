VeChain (CRYPTO:VEN) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $68.25 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00039499 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Lbank, BigONE and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00853983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172064 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00171932 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 524,770,505 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

VeChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, EtherDelta, COSS, Qryptos, Lbank, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Kucoin and Binance. It is not possible to purchase VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

