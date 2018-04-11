VectorAI (VEC2) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83.00

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $35,685.00 and $83.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VectorAI has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,952.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.34 or 0.06246110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.92 or 0.09728260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.01683950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.02436760 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00208764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00615001 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010515 BTC.

About VectorAI

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,145,506 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

