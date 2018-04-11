Sharon Mary Collins Acquires 82,916 Shares of Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) insider Sharon Mary Collins acquired 82,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.68 ($56,253.96).

Venture Life Group stock opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. Venture Life Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.27).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 94 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Venture Life Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

