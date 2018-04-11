Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Share Price

Headlines about Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veracyte earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6681258015919 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.40 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

