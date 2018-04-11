Verastem (VSTM) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.54% of Verastem worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTM. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verastem by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 272,141 shares during the period. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

