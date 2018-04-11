Verge Market Cap Hits $1.28 Billion (CRYPTO:XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Verge has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $160.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.01659780 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004934 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017481 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022469 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,863,270,589 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coinhouse, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. It is not currently possible to purchase Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

