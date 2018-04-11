VeriCoin Trading 12% Higher This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $15.17 million and $1.12 million worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00733114 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003900 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00098333 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030969 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002240 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 30,907,491 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC is designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoS phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase is designed to finish after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoS interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoS. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoS interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is not possible to buy VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

