VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone is well-poised to benefit from its dominant position in the electronic payment systems and services market. The company has a robust product portfolio along with several mobile and portable point of sale (POS) solutions. Emergence and adoption of new payment methods like contactless, NFC, and mobile cloud-based payments are other catalysts for Verifone. We are also optimistic about VeriFone’s growth opportunities from its strategic acquisitions and its operations in under penetrated countries. However, declining revenues, divestures and buyout-related woes continue to bother VeriFone. A leveraged balance sheet is another headwind. Introduction of new market entrants and latest technologies is making the market more competitive. In fact, in the past six months, the stock has declined 11.9% as against the industry’s gain of 1.1%.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of VeriFone in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut VeriFone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of VeriFone in a report on Sunday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 3,723,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,421. The stock has a market cap of $1,655.27, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. VeriFone has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). VeriFone had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. VeriFone’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that VeriFone will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

VeriFone declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of VeriFone by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VeriFone by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,030,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriFone by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of VeriFone by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 169,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of VeriFone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

