Verify Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (CRYPTO:CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Verify has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verify token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta and YoBit. Verify has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $23,700.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00793442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00173170 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Verify

Verify’s launch date was December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,308,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is verify.as.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta and Token Store. It is not presently possible to purchase Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

