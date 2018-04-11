Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 1,304 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Verisign by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verisign by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verisign by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Verisign by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $11,430.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Verisign had a net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $586.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Verisign to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

