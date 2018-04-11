19,217 Shares in Micron Technology (MU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after acquiring an additional 835,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,279,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 398,851 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU remained flat at $$50.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 38,942,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,522,574. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,622.33, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. UBS boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

