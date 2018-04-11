Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 922,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,090. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14,749.50, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

