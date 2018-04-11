Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,296 United Community Bank, Inc. (UCBI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Bank, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in United Community Bank by 64.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Community Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Community Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Bank by 478.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. United Community Bank, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $2,470.57, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. United Community Bank had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. United Community Bank’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Bank, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from United Community Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. United Community Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About United Community Bank

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

