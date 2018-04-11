Verition Fund Management LLC Has $281,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 256,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 110,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,039.25, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In related news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

