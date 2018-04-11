Verition Fund Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $53.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

ESNT stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,126.83, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.22 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 370,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $16,494,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,845,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verition Fund Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/verition-fund-management-llc-has-283000-stake-in-essent-group-ltd-esnt-updated-updated.html.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.