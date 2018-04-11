Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,965 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,818.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $325,531.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Molina sold 62,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $4,502,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,410 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,974 shares of company stock worth $27,155,512. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

