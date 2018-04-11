Verition Fund Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (FULT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3,372.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 754,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 67.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 481,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,973,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,632,000 after purchasing an additional 415,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 359,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3,042.19, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $206.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

