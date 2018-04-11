8,083 Shares in Incyte Co. (INCY) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $257,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Incyte to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

In related news, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $167,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $167,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 2,203,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,586. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13,843.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. Incyte had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $444.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

