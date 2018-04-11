Outfront Media (OUT) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,171,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,095 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 898,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 83,969 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 403,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3,941.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 433,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 457,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. 1,299,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,575.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 8.27%. equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

