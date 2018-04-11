Verition Fund Management LLC Has $798,000 Position in TPI Composites (TPIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,676 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 85.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 70.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 310.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 196,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $770.25, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of -0.94. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $6,920,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,426 shares of company stock worth $14,818,370. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

