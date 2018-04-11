Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Regal Beloit (RBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,173.23, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

