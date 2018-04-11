Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 124,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 80,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 268,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Instinet raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,534,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193,684.06, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

