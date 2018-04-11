Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,278 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Viacom worth $40,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 222,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 75,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,077,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,986,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Viacom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,460.50, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Viacom Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

VIAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Viacom from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

