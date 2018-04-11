Viberate (VIB) Market Capitalization Hits $23.79 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Viberate has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00786145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate’s launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,053,133 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

