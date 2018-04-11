Vici Properties to Issue Special Dividend of $0.16 (VICI)

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) announced a special dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

NYSE VICI opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Vici Properties has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 42.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.09 million. equities analysts expect that Vici Properties will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Union Gaming Research began coverage on Vici Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vici Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vici Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vici Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Vici Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 26,200 shares of Vici Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vici Properties to Issue Special Dividend of $0.16 (VICI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/vici-properties-inc-vici-to-issue-special-dividend-of-0-16-on-april-13th-updated-updated.html.

About Vici Properties

VICI Properties Inc owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

Receive News & Ratings for Vici Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vici Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.