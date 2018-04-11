Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Moelis & Company (MC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 662,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 98,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 127.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 244,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,132. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $2,809.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 10,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $514,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,360 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $68,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,151.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,369. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

