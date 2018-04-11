Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,371.93, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.99. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $113.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/vident-investment-advisory-llc-buys-1380-shares-of-lancaster-colony-corp-lanc-updated-updated.html.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.