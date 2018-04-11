Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IHS Markit by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,677,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,962 shares of company stock worth $16,081,219 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,203.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

