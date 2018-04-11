Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,118,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,058,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 500,762 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,607,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,160,000 after purchasing an additional 480,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,814,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

APH stock opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Amphenol has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25,223.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.36%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $124,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

