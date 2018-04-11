American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in American Express by 912.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in American Express by 38.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,317,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Express has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79,068.23, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

