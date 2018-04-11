TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of TEGNA worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 523.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $155,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $39,989.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, March 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,350.07, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.79 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

