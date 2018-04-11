Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,938.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/vident-investment-advisory-llc-purchases-1717-shares-of-liberty-broadband-corp-lbrda-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.