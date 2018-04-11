Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Viewray (VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 734% compared to the average volume of 244 call options.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $569,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth about $24,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 306,395 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,348,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 411,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth about $8,772,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Viewray stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 569,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Viewray has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $459.16, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

