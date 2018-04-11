Wells Fargo (WFC) Stake Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr raised Wells Fargo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.78 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

WFC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 14,673,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,748,232. The company has a market cap of $254,862.64, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. Wells Fargo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

