HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 124.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

VKTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 666,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,472. The firm has a market cap of $224.46, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.10. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 639.8% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,145,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,700 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

