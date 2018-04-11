Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,336,016,000 after purchasing an additional 703,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,071,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,659,010,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,559,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,027,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,485,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203,713.81, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

