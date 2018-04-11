VIP Tokens Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIP)

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. VIP Tokens has a market capitalization of $45,639.00 and $12.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIP Tokens coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIP Tokens has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019933 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VIP Tokens Coin Profile

VIP Tokens is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin. The official website for VIP Tokens is viptokens.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

VIP Tokens Coin Trading

VIP Tokens can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase VIP Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIP Tokens must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIP Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

