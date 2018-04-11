Virgin Money (VM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Virgin Money (LON: VM) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2018 – Virgin Money had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.84) price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Virgin Money had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Virgin Money had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Virgin Money had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Virgin Money was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Virgin Money had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2018 – Virgin Money had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Virgin Money was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 350 ($4.84).

2/12/2018 – Virgin Money had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

2/5/2018 – Virgin Money had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Virgin Money had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/26/2018 – Virgin Money had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.21) price target on the stock.

VM stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.59). 1,056,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,180.00 and a PE ratio of 684.21. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 250.20 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.60 ($4.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Virgin Money’s previous dividend of $1.90.

In related news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £217,470.48 ($300,456.59).

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail bank. The Company is engaged in the business of residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company provides residential and buy-to-let mortgages and credit cards to customers across the United Kingdom. Mortgages are sold primarily through its intermediary partners and retail deposits are originated directly through its digital channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.