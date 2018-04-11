Virgin Money UK’s (LON:VM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Virgin Money UK (LON:VM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 305 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Virgin Money UK to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.53) in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 305 ($4.31) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 331.79 ($4.69).

VM traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 260.50 ($3.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.20 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.60 ($4.80).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.70), for a total value of £217,470.48 ($307,378.77). Also, insider Mark Parker sold 42,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.66), for a total value of £109,909.24 ($155,348.75).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/virgin-money-vm-receives-neutral-rating-from-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc engages in the retail banking business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers current accounts; savings accounts, including cash individual savings accounts (ISAs), easy access accounts, fixed term accounts, limited access accounts, and children's accounts; first time buyer, buy-to-let, remortgaging, and moving home mortgages; balance and money transfer, purchase, and other credit cards, as well as money prepaid cards; life, pet, travel, and home insurance; and personal, children, and workplace pensions, as well as other pensions and retirement products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.