Virta Unique Coin (VUC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $526.00

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Virta Unique Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Virta Unique Coin has a total market capitalization of $94,820.00 and approximately $526.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virta Unique Coin has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015914 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin Coin Profile

Virta Unique Coin (CRYPTO:VUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 61,848,850 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official website is www.virtauniquecoin.com. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin.

Virta Unique Coin Coin Trading

Virta Unique Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Virta Unique Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virta Unique Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virta Unique Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

